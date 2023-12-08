Putnam Awards Opioid Settlement Funds

Money to benefit three Philipstown agencies

Three programs in Philipstown will benefit from $719,000 in opioid settlement funds the Putnam County Legislature approved on Tuesday (Dec. 5) for distribution to five organizations.

People USA, a mental-health organization that is planning to open a crisis center in Putnam County, received the most funding, $245,000.

The award will be used to improve services at Rose House, a short-term residence in Garrison for adults experiencing mental or emotional distress; and to hire a full-time “peer navigator” to help people manage their recovery, according to County Executive Kevin Byrne.

The CoveCare Center, a mental-health counseling and substance-abuse treatment program based in Carmel, received $209,000 to develop a training center for clinicians, medication prescribers, care managers, peers and other staff who work at community agencies, including the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub in Cold Spring, which plans to soon open a location on Route 9 in Philipstown.

Putnam also approved $80,600 for St. Christopher’s Inn, a treatment program for men run by the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison. St. Christopher’s Inn will use the funding to hire a part-time psychotherapist and a part-time specialist, according to Byrne.

In addition, the Prevention Council of Putnam received $135,000 to reduce overdoses by improving residents’ access to naloxone, peer-support services and strips that test drugs for fentanyl and xylazine.

The final recipient, Brewster-based Green Chimneys, plans to use its $50,000 in funding on a “substance-misuse” program for ages 10 to 21.

New York State is receiving more than $2 billion from opioid manufacturers and distributors to settle lawsuits over their role in drug overdoses. In November 2022, the state’s Settlement Fund Advisory Board recommended that awards from the first-year spending of $192 million go to programs that prioritize harm reduction, treatment, hard-hit populations such as Blacks and Latinos, and housing and recovery.

Dutchess County

A third of that first-year spending ($64 million) has been distributed to counties for “regional abatement,” including $2.1 million to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health. Dutchess also received $306,000 designated for street outreach.

On Oct. 10, the Dutchess Legislature approved spending $551,250 through 2025 to support recovery coaches, public health education coordinators and its Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) team.

County Executive William F.X. O’Neil said Dutchess is working with Oxford House Inc. to open self-run and self-supporting recovery houses.

The state also announced in July an award of $800,000 in settlement funds over four years to the Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County (CAPE) to combat fentanyl, opioid and prescription-drug abuse.