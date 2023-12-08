Santa Visits Cold Spring

By , Photographer |

Mr. and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Cold Spring riverfront on Dec. 2 to greet children, courtesy of the fire company. Girl Scouts led the crowd in carols and the Hudson House provided cookies and hot cider.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.