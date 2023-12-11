Larry Lyons (1958-2023)

Lawrence Walter Lyons, 65, a former longtime resident of Cold Spring, died Dec. 8 in Rowlett, Texas, after a brief illness.

He was born Feb. 15, 1958, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the son of Walter and Barbara Lyons, and grew up in Blooming Grove, New York, where he graduated from Washingtonville High School. Larry was an Eagle Scout and active in the American Indian Society.

Larry loved baseball, cars, Native American culture and history, music, and comedy but dedicated his life to his great love of art. Larry was a painter and illustrator whose work was featured at shows and galleries throughout the state.

Along with being active in the Hudson Valley art community, Larry was a member of the Cold Spring Fire Co. In 2020, he retired to Texas to paint and to be closer to family members.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Elena McCormack (James); his grandchildren Jameson and Elizabeth; his former wife Sonia, of Rockwall, Texas; and his brothers: Kevin Lyons (Christine) of Boston, and their son Eric, of Seattle; and Thomas Lyons (Amiena) and their sons, Karam, Azeem and Aydin, of New York and Baltimore.

A memorial service is planned for the spring.