Beacon Budget Adopted

Hearing on compensation scheduled

The Beacon City Council unanimously adopted the city’s 2024 budget, a $35 million spending plan, on Monday (Dec. 11).

The budget was approved with an amendment that added $4,000 from city savings to the police budget for an electronic speed-tracking sign that will be placed on Washington Avenue near Liberty Street.

The council will hold a public hearing on Monday (Dec. 18) on another potential amendment, to increase the council’s compensation by a total of $17,000 ($5,000 for the mayor and $2,000 each for the six council members).