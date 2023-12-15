Beacon Obituaries

Enid Greer (1967-2023)

Enerda “Enid” Greer, 56, of Kingston, and formerly a longtime resident of Beacon, died Dec. 8.

She was born Oct. 8, 1967, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was adopted by Ronald and Maria (Ferranto) Blackman. Enid worked as a certified nursing assistant but was primarily a homemaker. On July 17, 1994, she married Rodney Greer.

In addition to her mother and husband, Enid is survived by her children: Ashley Soto (Anibal Jr.), Raymond Greer (Megan) and Alyssa Greer; her grandchildren, Azryella, Anibal III, Anilayah, Nora and Jenna; and her siblings.

A funeral service was held Dec. 14 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.

Debra Pisco

Debra L. Pisco, 72, of Tampa, Florida, who was born in Beacon, died Dec. 9.

The daughter of Edmund and Delores Turner, she earned a degree in nursing from Vassar College before working at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring until she relocated to Tampa in 1983. She loved being around children, which led her to the Hillsborough County school system, where she taught at two elementary schools until retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Vincent; her children, Tara, Heather and Brad; and four grandchildren. Her sister, Cherie, died before her.

A private service is planned, with interment at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, which is headquartered in Tampa (shrinerschildrens.org).