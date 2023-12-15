Deceased Veteran Gets a Marker

But many other memorials were never installed

Carl Hansen, who served as a private first-class in the U.S. Army, died in 2012, but a bronze marker honoring his military service was not added to his grave in Cold Spring Cemetery on Peekskill Road until Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

“Dad always told my mother and I that we wouldn’t have to worry about a grave marker,” said his daughter, Lillian Moser, who lives in Cold Spring. She added that her father had assumed the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would take care of the marker and expenses.

That was a reasonable assumption. The VA provides markers for veterans at no cost, but it only covers the installation fees for burial in a national or military cemetery such as Arlington, not at private ones. Moser said the family had enough money for a funeral but was not aware of the additional fee, which at the Cold Spring Cemetery is $500.

Last May, while placing flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day, Aaron Leonard realized Hansen’s grave was unmarked. Leonard is president of the Cold Spring Fire Co., where Moser is a firefighter. He is also the executive director of Another Summit, a branch of the Beacon-based Guardian Revival, which supports veterans and first responders who are dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Guardian Revival and the American Legion Post 275 Auxiliary in Cold Spring teamed up and quickly raised the $500; Hansen’s marker was dedicated in a ceremony on Veterans Day. “It was very nice, really nice,” Moser said.

She and her mother were fortunate because Hansen’s VA marker had been stored for all those years at the Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring. “We promised the family we’d hold onto it until it was installed,” said Anthony Calabrese, the funeral home’s manager.

Although VA markers are typically ordered by funeral homes, Doug Logan, who managed the Cold Spring Cemetery for decades, had markers delivered directly to the cemetery, where they were stored awaiting installation. However, many were never installed, and in 2018, the cemetery placed an ad in the Putnam County News & Recorder listing the names of 27 veterans whose markers were waiting at the cemetery. Many of the markers went unclaimed and were returned to the VA.

Several calls to two members of the Cold Spring Cemetery board, Paul Kinkel and Donald Hustis, to ask about the cost of installing the markers and the reason for sending them back to the VA, were not returned.

Marker List In May 2018, the Cold Spring Cemetery compiled a list of 27 veterans whose bronze markers had been requested by funeral directors and received from the VA but not yet installed. It asked the families to contact the cemetery before the markers were returned to the agency. The names are below, although some may have had their markers installed in the five years since. Martin R. Adams (1948-2004), Navy, Vietnam

James W. Austin (1921-2003), Army, WWII

Thomas F. Bradley Sr. (1941-2008), Army

Christopher J. Burggraf (1948-1997), Army, Vietnam

Robert R. Colbert Jr. (1935-2003), Army

Anthony Constantino (1916-2003), Army, WWII

Frederick E. Cunningham (1914-1994), Army, WWII

Robert L. Daniels (1921-1970), Army, WWII

William Daniels (1920-1996), Army, WWII

Paul M. Fazio (1921-2005), Army Air Forces, WWII

Robert L. Ford (1927-1996), Navy

Charles E. Hustis Sr. (1921-2003), Marines, Korea

Homer A. Jaycox (1921-1997), Army, WWII

William Kent (1916-2003), Army, WWII

William Koines (1904-2000), Army

John A. LePore (1912-1990), Army, WWII

David Lyons (1934-2011), Army, Korea

Helen Adams Marcheterra (1918-2004), Army, WWII

Daniel P. Mooney (1918-2013), Navy, WWII

Joseph Papula (1925-1997), Army, WWII

Andrew Patinella (1913-2004), Army, WWII

Damiano Perpetua (1924-2012), Army, WWII

Frank Ruzich (1926-2002), Navy, WWII

Edward Somers (1925-2014), Army, WWII

Malcolm Stevenson (1911-2001), Army Air Forces, WWII

Lawrence J. Turner (1945-2012), Navy, Vietnam

Mario R. Valenti (1931-2005), Army, Korea

Calabrese said Clinton’s will store a marker if the family requests it but that the funeral home currently has none that are unclaimed. He said he recently had to reorder one from the VA that had been sent back by the cemetery years ago.

“We tell families upfront that the cemetery, not the funeral home, requires a $500 fee,” Calabrese said. Most families accept it as part of the burial cost.

He said that for a funeral, Clinton’s handles the VA paperwork for the family.

A spokesperson for the VA said that in addition to receiving a marker, some families may be eligible for a financial allowance toward other expenses such as the funeral, cemetery plot and burial. Claims for a non-service-connected burial must be filed within two years of the internment. There is no time limit for filing a service-related claim.

Service-connected burial allowances range from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on the year of death. For non-service-connected deaths, the allowance ranges from $734 to $948 for burial and for the plot. Marker or headstone allowances range from $199 to $290.

In Beacon, St. Joachim Cemetery includes the graves of more than 1,000 veterans dating back to the Civil War. Ed Archer, who retired recently after serving as manager there for more than 10 years, said he knows of no markers ever being returned to the VA. The cemetery itself does not install markers; the funeral homes handle the paperwork, collect the fees and work with the installer.

Fairview Cemetery in Beacon uses the same approach. The cemetery was established in 1894 and a spokesperson said the only time a veteran’s burial plot might be unmarked is if the grave is extremely old.