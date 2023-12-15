Dutchess Bus Routes to Change

Beacon Free Loop to become Main Street shuttle

Dutchess County Public Transit on Dec. 8 announced plans to make changes to its bus routes, including the Beacon Free Loop, beginning March 30.

The Beacon Free Loop (Route G), which now runs throughout the city and to Fishkill/Poughkeepsie, will become a Main Street shuttle Monday through Saturday and add Sunday service from 10 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Route B (Fishkill/Poughkeepsie to Beacon) will increase to hourly service, with eight additional trips on each route, which are the most traveled in the system, according to the agency.

The hours of Route F (Beacon to Hopewell Junction), which serves stops such as a new Amazon facility and iPark in East Fishkill, the Dutchess Community College campus on Route 9 in Fishkill and the Beacon train station, will be expanded to 10 p.m.

For more information, see dutchessny.gov/publictransit or call 845-473-8424.