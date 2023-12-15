Former Garrison Resident Charged

Accused of holding up two gas stations

A former Garrison resident has been accused of two armed robberies in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Julie E. Marcinak, 28, of Highland Falls, was arrested Dec. 4. She was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Town of Poughkeepsie police said in a news release that officers received reports on Nov. 29 of robberies involving a handgun at Mobil and Speedway gas stations on South Road about 10 minutes apart. The suspect was disarmed by employees at the Speedway, police said.

After detectives identified Marcinak as a suspect, she was arrested in Newburgh and sent to the Dutchess County Jail on $50,000 bail, $100,000 secured bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.