Howland Public Library Names Director

Former Cold Spring leader will join Beacon

The Howland Public Library this week named Gillian Murphy as director. She succeeds Kristen Salierno, who left in July after five years in the position.

Murphy was director of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring for 21 years, until 2021, when she took the top job at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz. She began in Beacon on Dec. 4.

Murphy holds a master’s degree in library and information science from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s in elementary and middle school education from Old Dominion.