Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ Cold Spring has submitted three grant applications, totaling $25,000, to the state to pay for four electric-vehicle charging stations, a food-scrap recycling program and 10 shade trees to plant on village-owned properties.

■ The annual reorganization meeting scheduled for Dec. 13 was postponed until Wednesday (Dec. 20).

■ Drawdowns of the upper and lower reservoirs were completed in November, enabling Tectonic Engineering Consultants to conduct inspections for repairs.

■ Kelly Pologe was hired as the full-time deputy clerk at a rate of $24 per hour.

■ Cold Spring police answered 64 calls for service in November, and officers issued 112 parking and four traffic tickets. There were no arrests.

■ The Historic District Review Board will soon recommend candidates to the Village Board to fill vacancies created by the resignations of Lloyd DesBrisay and Andrea Connor. DesBrisay’s term was set to expire and Connor, who has served on the board since 2015, is moving out of the village.

■ The board adopted the state Climate Smart Communities Pledge with a goal “to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate.”

■ The Recreation Commission will soon begin fundraising through the nonprofit Friends of Philipstown Recreation to build a dog park in the northwest corner of Mayor’s Park.

■ The village will again enter into an agreement with the Town of Philipstown for snow removal.

■ Highlands Architecture will prepare bid documents for upgrading security at Village Hall.