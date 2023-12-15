On The Spot

Do you enjoy the holiday chaos?


I enjoy this time of year, but not the consumerism. ~Susan Osberg, Beacon


Yes, and it’s even more chaotic with a newborn! ~Jesse Wildrick, Cold Spring


Every day’s a holiday, all year round! ~Karen Michel, Beacon

