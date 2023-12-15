Q&A: Why Does Cold Spring Fire Have So Many Elevator Rescues?

Q: Earlier this year, the Cold Spring Fire Co. reported to the Village Board it had completed 10 elevator rescues in the previous month. Could that possibly be true?

A: Blame the Metro-North elevator. Chief Jeff Phillips said that an influx of calls in July was caused by an ongoing electrical problem that would cause the car to get stuck between floors. He said a firefighter typically would go to the elevator room at the station and flip a switch to reset the power and get it running again.

While there were 10 elevator rescues in July, the number fell off in August after Metro-North fixed the elevator, Phillips said. There are 10 to 15 other elevators in the fire district; most rescues take about 15 minutes and none this year have involved medical emergencies.

In Beacon, the fire department has averaged about four elevator rescues annually since 2017, according to Chief Tom Lucchesi, who said they account for less than 1 percent of calls.

