The Week Ahead

TALKS & TOURS
SAT 16
The Bear Mountain Bridge at 100
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St.
Frank Goderre will discuss the suspension bridge that became the first vehicle crossing of the river south of Albany when it opened in 1924. Cost: $10 (members free)
COMMUNITY
SAT 16
Wreaths Across America
FISHKILL
2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery
801 Route 9
wreathsacrossamerica.org
As part of a national campaign, Libby Funeral Home is organizing volunteers to place more than 600 wreaths on the graves of veterans and say each name aloud. Events will also take place at noon at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison and West Point.
TUES 19
Narcan Training
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose and administer the opioid antidote. Registration required.
TUES 19
200th Birthday Celebration
COLD SPRING
3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library and the Putnam History Museum will host this all-ages party with cake, games and a craft, followed by a walk to the museum at 63 Chestnut St. to view its exhibition about Julia Butterfield and share a champagne toast.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 16
Teen Hike
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 8 to 12 are invited to take a guided hike on the short loop of Bull Hill. Registration required.
TUES 19
Escape Room
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 to 18 can use clues to get out in an hour or less. Registration required.
WED 20
Winter Picture Frame Craft
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 can decorate seasonal crafts to take home. Registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 16
Maren Hassinger
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s 1983 work, “Field,” made of 182 components, will be exhibited for the first time in its entirety. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and people with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 17
Little Women
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 2019 version of the film in honor of library namesake Julia Butterfield’s 200th birthday. Registration required.
SUN 17
Penelope
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Christine Bokhour will star in this one-person show; she was the understudy for the 2023 performances at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Cost: $35
MUSIC
SAT 16
A Celtic Christmas
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | baradavon.org
A Taste of Ireland’s tour includes music and dancing as star-crossed lovers find their way to each other. Also SUN 17. Cost: $45 to $65
SAT 16
A Very Slambovian Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its annual holiday show.
Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 16
Joe Fiedler
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | joefiedler.eventbrite.com
The trombonist and composer will play music from his latest recording, The Howland Sessions. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SUN 17
Holiday Hoot
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Miss Willa Bugnon and Tom McCoy will host this celebration of Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa with music by G.G. and the Shades, the X-Tremes and the LuvBugs, as well as poetry and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door, $10 children)
SUN 17
The Costellos
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lynn and Bob will be joined by Scott Ramsey, The Flurries and Dimitri Archip for their annual Christmas show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
WED 20
A Starry Night Holiday Cabaret
BEACON
7 p.m. Reserva
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Broadway performers Jen Malenke, Nicole Tori, Chris Ams and Will Reynolds will bring cheer with holiday music. Cost: $55 (includes a glass of wine and appetizer)
THURS 21
Solstice Spectacular
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The Wynotte Sisters will celebrate the return of light on the longest night of the year. Cost: $20
CIVIC
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 18
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
The meeting will include the budget override and adoption of tax levy.
MON 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 19
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 20
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov