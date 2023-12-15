The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 16

The Bear Mountain Bridge at 100

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St.

Frank Goderre will discuss the suspension bridge that became the first vehicle crossing of the river south of Albany when it opened in 1924. Cost: $10 (members free)

COMMUNITY

SAT 16

Wreaths Across America

FISHKILL

2 p.m. Fishkill Rural Cemetery

801 Route 9

wreathsacrossamerica.org

As part of a national campaign, Libby Funeral Home is organizing volunteers to place more than 600 wreaths on the graves of veterans and say each name aloud. Events will also take place at noon at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison and West Point.

TUES 19

Narcan Training

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose and administer the opioid antidote. Registration required.

TUES 19

200th Birthday Celebration

COLD SPRING

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library and the Putnam History Museum will host this all-ages party with cake, games and a craft, followed by a walk to the museum at 63 Chestnut St. to view its exhibition about Julia Butterfield and share a champagne toast.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 16

Teen Hike

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 8 to 12 are invited to take a guided hike on the short loop of Bull Hill. Registration required.

TUES 19

Escape Room

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 to 18 can use clues to get out in an hour or less. Registration required.

WED 20

Winter Picture Frame Craft

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 can decorate seasonal crafts to take home. Registration required.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

Maren Hassinger

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s 1983 work, “Field,” made of 182 components, will be exhibited for the first time in its entirety. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and people with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, Beacon residents free)





STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 17

Little Women

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 2019 version of the film in honor of library namesake Julia Butterfield’s 200th birthday. Registration required.





SUN 17

Penelope

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Christine Bokhour will star in this one-person show; she was the understudy for the 2023 performances at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Cost: $35

MUSIC

SAT 16

A Celtic Christmas

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | baradavon.org

A Taste of Ireland’s tour includes music and dancing as star-crossed lovers find their way to each other. Also SUN 17. Cost: $45 to $65

SAT 16

A Very Slambovian Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform its annual holiday show.

Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 16

Joe Fiedler

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | joefiedler.eventbrite.com

The trombonist and composer will play music from his latest recording, The Howland Sessions. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SUN 17

Holiday Hoot

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Miss Willa Bugnon and Tom McCoy will host this celebration of Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa with music by G.G. and the Shades, the X-Tremes and the LuvBugs, as well as poetry and a sing-a-long. Cost: $20 ($25 door, $10 children)

SUN 17

The Costellos

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lynn and Bob will be joined by Scott Ramsey, The Flurries and Dimitri Archip for their annual Christmas show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

WED 20

A Starry Night Holiday Cabaret

BEACON

7 p.m. Reserva

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Broadway performers Jen Malenke, Nicole Tori, Chris Ams and Will Reynolds will bring cheer with holiday music. Cost: $55 (includes a glass of wine and appetizer)

THURS 21

Solstice Spectacular

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The Wynotte Sisters will celebrate the return of light on the longest night of the year. Cost: $20

CIVIC

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 18

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

The meeting will include the budget override and adoption of tax levy.

MON 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 20

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov