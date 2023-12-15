Town Freezes Approvals of Oil Tanks

Route 9 project among those raising concerns

The Philipstown Town Board on Wednesday (Dec. 13) unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on projects with oil tanks exceeding 10,000 gallons, amid concerns about a project calling for storage of nearly nine times that amount.

The 4-0 vote, with Board Member Megan Cotter absent, immediately prohibits applications for land uses that include storage of oil products. The board would be able to extend the moratorium for two additional six-month periods.

Philipstown plans to review its zoning, which only restricts storage tanks and facilities of 400,000 gallons or greater in environmentally sensitive areas. Allowing up to 400,000 gallons puts drinking-water sources like the Clove Creek Aquifer at risk from leaks, spills and damage from natural disasters or extreme weather, according to the town.

The moratorium affects Krasniqi Plaza, a proposed office and warehouse project on Route 9 and East Mountain Road.