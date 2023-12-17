James F. Cone Jr., 88, of Napanoch, New York, and formerly of Cold Spring, died at his home on Nov. 13, surrounded by family members.

He was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Brooklyn, the son of James and Caroline (Johnson) Cone. After graduating from Haldane High School, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was trained as a Russian interpreter at the Army Language School in Monterey, California. He then worked for the U.S. Army Security Agency as an interpreter in Germany from 1955 to 1957. On Dec. 11, 1955, he married Sally DeMichael.

Following his honorable discharge, Jim earned a bachelor’s degree at Cornell University and later graduated from the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. He went on to establish the Napanoch Animal Hospital.

Jim was not only committed to his profession but also active in his community. He was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus and served on the board of Ellenville Community Hospital and as a school board member for the Ellenville school district. He was also a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Jim had a deep appreciation for antique cars, but his true joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Jim is survived by his children, Karen Coombe (Ric) and Kevin Cone (Leslie), and his grandchildren, Patrick and Rebecca Coombe and Layne Miller. He also is survived by his brothers-in-law, John Hopper and Alan DeMichael (Susan). Jim’s granddaughter, Michaela Coombe, and his siblings, Ann McGrath (Donald), Carol Cone, Lambert Cone (Theodora) and Kathleen Hopper, died before him.

A Mass took place Nov. 20 at St. Mary and St. Andrew’s Church in Ellenville. Memorial donations may be made to the Ellenville Regional Hospital, Ellenville First Aid and Rescue Squad, Ellenville Library or the Napanoch Fire Department.

Information provided by Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville