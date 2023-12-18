Flood watch remains in effect

A flood watch remains in effect through 4 p.m. today in Putnam County and 5 p.m. Wednesday in Dutchess County following an overnight storm that produced heavy rain and winds and closed some roads.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Route 9D was closed in both directions near Little Stony Point just north of Cold Spring because of flooding. [Update: As of 5 p.m., the road was again open, according to the state Transportation Department.]

The National Weather Service said on Sunday afternoon that it expected 2 to 4 inches of rain; as of 7 a.m. on Monday, citizen monitors reported 3.85 inches in Beacon and 3.3 inches in Nelsonville. Elsewhere, Poughkeepsie received 2.32 inches and Peekskill 3.12 inches. Wind gusts in the region ranged from 43 to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of about 1 p.m. Monday, Central Hudson reported 76 customers in Philipstown without power because of downed lines.