David R. Shelly, 66, a resident of Beacon since 2016, died at his home of brain cancer on Dec. 15, with family members at his side. He was well-known in Beacon for a pink unicorn costume he would wear to spread cheer.

He was born March 11, 1957, in Middletown, the son of Robert and Betty (Hunt) Shelly. After graduating from Middletown High School, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from 1982 to 1984, and was trained as a surgical assistant.

After working in the operating rooms of St. Anthony’s and St. Luke’s Hospitals until 1992, Dave was employed by Stryker Orthopedics (formerly Howmedica) for 32 years. He loved helping surgeons provide the best care to orthopedic patients, his family said.

Dave was known around Beacon as the pink unicorn guy, the flower guy, the free hugs guy and the ice cream guy. He began donning the unicorn costume three years ago to spread cheer and became a fixture at the weekly flea market, the weekly farmers market and Beacon parades and events. He gave away coupons for free ice cream or distributed roses. Whether in costume or not, he gave hugs.

Dave loved music of all genres and especially singer/songwriters. He loved spending time with his wife, Jill Quaglino, and their dogs, around town and traveling, his family said. Dave loved spending time, whether by phone or by visit, with his daughters, Kelsey and Dana and grandchildren. Most of all, he was happiest spreading joy and kindness, his family said.

Along with his wife, he survived by his daughters, Dana Shelly (Joseph Iafelice) of Levittown, Pennsylvania, and Kelsey Shelly (Christopher Pissioni) of Ellenville; his grandchildren, Clifford, Christopher and Anthony Mungavin, Faith Iafelice, Cameron and Emri Pissioni; and his siblings, Roy Shelly of Pismo Beach, California, Pamela Davis of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, Kathleen Shelly of Indianapolis and Patricia Myers of Mount Hope.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday (Dec. 21) from 1 to 5 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A celebration of Dave’s life and impact will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Prophecy Hall, 1113 Wolcott Ave., in Beacon.