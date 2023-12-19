It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Vladislav Saban, affectionately known as Vlad, who left us tragically on Dec. 15, 2023, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was just 17 years old.

Born on Oct. 30, 2006, in Cleveland, Ohio, Vlad was the beloved son of Liliya Shylivska and Sergiy Saban. A senior at Haldane High School, he reveled in the company of friends and family, leaving an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to share in his life. Vlad was known for his lively sense of humor and generosity to all.

Vlad’s summers were marked by joyous travels to Ukraine with his family, fostering his fluency in both Ukrainian and English. As a member of St. Andrews Ukrainian Catholic Church, Vlad served as an altar boy.

Vlad will forever be profoundly missed by his mother Liliya Shylivska, his father Sergiy Saban, his “second mother” his Aunt Tetyana and her husband Oleh Shevchyk and his cousins Vitaliy and Maksum. He is mourned by his grandparents and extended family in Ukraine as well as his extended American family and his American Ukrainian family and friends

In this moment of profound loss, we extend our deepest condolences to Vlad’s family and friends. May his memory serve as a guiding light, reminding us to pursue our dreams fearlessly, just as he did. Rest in peace, dear Vladislav.

Services have not yet been announced.