Accused of breaking into Philipstown home in 2022

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 14 arrested a New Jersey man who is a suspect in an August 2022 residential burglary in Philipstown.

Steven Moye, 23, of Haledon, was detained at the White Plains City Court, where he was appearing for an unrelated matter. He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that at midnight on Aug. 3, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence on Route 9D after the tenant came home and found a sliding glass door was broken and items missing inside.

Deputies collected surveillance camera footage and blood and fingerprint evidence. After seeing the footage, the MTA Police told the sheriff that its officers had encountered the suspect at the Garrison train station earlier that evening. That and DNA evidence helped identify Moye, the sheriff’s department said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.