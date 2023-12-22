Steve Carlson was a contractor in Philipstown for more than 30 years, until 2016, when he and his partner, Elizabeth Johnson, moved full-time to a home they owned on Big Tancook Island in Nova Scotia.

How did you end up on a Canadian island?

I was working at West Point when [President George W.] Bush bombed Baghdad [in 2003]. I could no longer, with any moral conscience, accept a check from the Department of Defense. I paid a lot of taxes in the U.S. and didn’t really receive anything in return. I realized if I worked just a little farther north, my tax dollars would come back to me. I voted with my dollars.

I called a friend in Montreal and started looking there, in Toronto and Ottawa; nice places but expensive and a lot of sprawl. In Nova Scotia, a real estate agent asked if I’d consider an island. My antennae popped up! Big Tancook is like Martha’s Vineyard 100 years ago. I bought 8 acres with a small house that I expanded. I can see the Atlantic Ocean all the way to France out my front door. From the backyard, I see Mahone Bay and Oak Island.

What is island life like?

Big Tancook is 3 miles long and a mile wide, with 120 permanent residents and up to 200 in summer. The ferry from Chester takes 45 minutes and can carry one vehicle; I keep Tony Ricci’s old 2003 pickup on the island. There are no stores, bars, restaurants, gas stations or police. We have a K-5 school, post office, arts center and a seasonal bistro that isn’t open often. A mainland supermarket delivers to our wharf, so you don’t have to stock up or go off-island for groceries.

It’s an honor-system society. Neighbors are all wonderful; everybody looks after each other. It seems the “one bad apple” has been excluded from the island. And there is absolutely no stress. My school and property taxes combined are $980 ($735 U.S.). Canadians like to complain about their health care, but it’s so much better. It cured my cancer. All the tests, surgery and aftercare cost me $8, for parking. And they keep calling to check on me.

How do you earn a living?

I tried retirement but that’s as boring as the day is long. I worked on the lobster boats, late November through May, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., freezing and in brutal wind and weather. Eight years was enough. I entered Canada under the skilled labor category and when people saw me renovating my house, everyone wanted me to do work for them; bringing tradespeople out to the island is expensive. I do all the maintenance at the school and make repairs to the wharf for the harbor authority. I also do some work on Little Tancook Island, which has 28 souls.

What do you do for entertainment?

There are lots of house parties, game nights, things like that. Sometimes I wish for a hamburger or hot dog — something other than lobster. We have a pond and when it does freeze all the guys and girls get together with skates and sticks. I’m the best and only American player. A night out in Chester could include dinner at the Fo’c’sle, the oldest tavern in Nova Scotia. I argue it’s the oldest in Canada. Then the Playhouse, for music or a comedian or a play. The Royal Canadian Legion has a great pool table, dart leagues and inexpensive drinks. Most places close by 9 p.m. Then back on the ferry. No drinking and driving; it’s very safe.

How does the climate compare with the Highlands?

We have warmer winters and cooler summers because we’re surrounded by the ocean. A lot of the winter snow blows right off the island because it usually comes with wind. Not much snow lately. Spring is cooler. It can be cold and windy; I can wear a winter coat right into June. But then it’s gorgeous from July right through November; we have very nice autumns.