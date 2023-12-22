HOLIDAY VISITS — Members of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison, including many children, made the rounds on Dec. 15 of the senior housing at Chestnut Ridge in Cold Spring to share Christmas carols with the residents there. Many residents seemed touched by the gesture. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

Most Magical (3-time winner)

Traditional

Most Festive

Best Lawn Display

BRIGHT LIGHTS — The Nelsonville Elf made its annual awards for holiday light displays, including for best lawn display, traditional, most festive and most magical.