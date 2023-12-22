carolers

HOLIDAY VISITS — Members of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison, including many children, made the rounds on Dec. 15 of the senior housing at Chestnut Ridge in Cold Spring to share Christmas carols with the residents there. Many residents seemed touched by the gesture. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BRIGHT LIGHTS — The Nelsonville Elf made its annual awards for holiday light displays, including for best lawn display, traditional, most festive and most magical.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

