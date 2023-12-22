Report names parts of Tioronda, West Main

Segments of Tioronda Avenue and West Main Street in Beacon are among the roads with the worst speeding, according to a report released this month by the Dutchess County Transportation Council.

The annual report, which is based on an analysis of 789 road segments between 2018 and 2022, identified areas of “high-end” speeding where drivers exceed the limit by at least 10 mph.

Traffic counts along westbound West Main between Beekman Street and Railroad Drive measured drivers going an average of 11.4 mph over the 25 mph limit.

Drivers traveling north on Tioronda between Route 9D and Main Street averaged 10.9 mph over the 25 mph limit, according to the report, which identified one speed-related crash along that stretch.

The Town of Poughkeepsie had the most segments with high-end speeding (26), followed by the Town of Wappinger (14) and the Town of LaGrange (10).