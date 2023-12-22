Noble Pies opens outpost in Beacon

It all started with a hand-painted sign along a rural route in Warwick that read “Turn Back for Pie.” The simple ploy worked, things snowballed and eventually, Noble Pies began selling on QVC, the shopping channel.

Now, the bakery is in Beacon, opening an outlet on Dec. 16 at 137 Main St. that seemed to strike a nerve.

Like a lot of locals, Beacon natives Rebecca Oberle and her friend, Olivia O’Blaney, anticipated the day after passing by the papered-up windows umpteen times. “It’s better than another coffee shop or brewery,” said Oberle. O’Blaney bought three pies for her family.

When Leslie Noble lost her horse farm after the 2008 recession hit, she took inspiration from her grandmother and decided to bake pies with limited sugar and no shortcuts, a process she refers to as “secret heirloom baking techniques.”

Business boomed, leading to traffic jams that required a move. Noble opened a location in Warwick before expanding to Rye, Tarrytown, Bronxville and now Beacon.

Leslie and her husband, Tom Herman, run the business. Their son, Zachary Noble, is all in, but his two siblings less so. They came to Beacon because Zachary’s partner, Anjie Almonte, also employed by Noble, lived in the city for eight months in 2019 and dug it.

“I love the beauty of Beacon and the artsy nature of it, but what I really love is the feeling here, the community,” said Almonte. “And Beacon needed pie.”

When not slinging slices, serving as regional supervisor, working on human resources or serving as creative director (her favorite), Almonte makes ceramics and crafted the store’s sign, a 3D pie.

Instead of buying sconces, she saved some money and created a clever way to boost the illumination of two light bulbs by hanging pie tins on the wall.

In her orientation for new customers, she mentions that Noble serves savory, fruit and cream pies in two sizes. Slices are available, which can be heated and served with homemade whipped cream or ice cream. There are two types of toppings for the fruit pies, crumb and pastry.

Noble also sells coffee and other baked goods, like cookies, quiche and scones. Some of the more adventurous pies include pulled pork, meatball, Cubano (like the sandwich) and savoy chocolate truffle cream pie with peppermint cream.

The store’s setting is rustic and the funky vintage furniture and tables are mismatched. Two mustard yellow padded chairs from the 1950s are paired with a solid, much older table. Barstools line up along the front window and the fruit pies are exhibited in an antique pie case equipped with mirrors to make it look like there’s more pie.

On the front wall, a sign reads “Support Your Local Artisans: Locally Made By Hand By Humans.” In the world of pie, caveat emptor: Some makers use lard, Crisco or cheap oil rather than butter; others use canned filling.

The store will have a “big huzzah” grand opening in January.

A steady stream of interesting characters circulated through the shop on opening day. Pat McGinn, who says he was watching the storefront for signs of life, revealed that he could bring a coconut cream pie to a party that evening.

Recent Brooklyn transplant Shaffique Maru also had wondered when the place would open. “I love pie,” he said, lounging on a couch with his wife and baby. “It makes you feel like you’re in someone’s home. It’s comforting.”

Noble Pies, at 137 Main St., is open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Visit noblepies.com or call 845-765-0088.