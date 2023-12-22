Sixty-eight dancers from the Dutchess Dance Company, the Ballet Arts Studio in Beacon and Ballet Rockland performed The Nutcracker in Theills on Dec. 16, with plans to bring the performance to Beacon next year.

Behind The Story

Corsair has won five daytime Emmys for his work as a television cameraman. Location: Philipstown. Languages: English. Area of expertise: Photography

