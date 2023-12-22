For the 43rd year, one student from each of Beacon’s four elementary schools was presented by local firefighters with 5-foot stockings stuffed with toys (and a smoke detector). This year’s winners were Daniel Blackburn from Sargent and Lorenzo Sannicandro of Glenham (shown with Bob Simmonds, Tony Piccone and Dave Simmonds of Lewis Tompkins Hose Co.), Ryan Gill of South Avenue and Giovanna Abarca of Forrestal.

The Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. in Beacon and the Dutchess County chapter of the International Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club presented the Castle Point VA Medical Center with 30 department store gift cards for women veterans.

Members of the Continental Village Fire Department on Dec. 17 escorted Santa to visit children at their homes.

Photos provided