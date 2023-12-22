Proposed zoning would amend uses for Garrison site

The Philipstown Town Board has scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 10 to hear feedback on a proposed local law to amend zoning for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s property at the former Garrison Golf Course.

The law would amend a special 230-acre zone approved in 2005 by removing the now-closed golf course and a spa from the list of permitted uses and adding the open-air theater, concessions, artist and guest lodging and other amenities the theater company is planning to construct on the Route 9 property.

The proposed zone would also shrink from 230 acres to the 98 acres that philanthropist Chris Davis donated to the HVSF.