COMMUNITY

THURS 28

Library Ideas

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Drop in and share your ideas and feedback about library programs and events.

SAT 30

Silent Book Club

BEACON

4 p.m. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance

1 Arquilla Drive | 845-831-4540

beaconvac.org

Bring something to read and share space with other people who are reading.

MON 1

11th Annual Polar Plunge

PEEKSKILL

Noon. Riverfront Green

thisismefoundation.com

Online registration required by SAT 30 to participate. All donations benefit the This is Me Scholarship Fund.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Play Sets: Michael Heizer

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore; in this session, Dia educators will focus on a work by Heizer, “Negative Megalith.” Free

WED 27

Beavers

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

This 1998 short documentary shot in Ontario and Alberta, Canada, will be followed by an interactive presentation by the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Cost: $10 ($5 children)





THURS 28

Winter Break Camp

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Children ages 5 to 11 can enjoy the animals, hikes and nature crafts. Also FRI 29. Cost: $55

SAT 30

Play Sets: Blinky Palermo

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Palermo’s work. Free





MUSIC

FRI 29

Adam Ezra Group

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The band — with Ezra, Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass) — will be joined by Sirsy. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 30

The Big Takeover

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie and her seven-piece band will perform music rooted in Jamaican pop. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 30

Zohar & Adam

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Cabo brothers, a post-jazz duo, will be joined by Ben Mizrach.

SUN 31

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Celebrate the new year with the Queen tribute band and opening act Steve Leonard. Cost: $37 to $89





SUN 31

Chris O’Leary Band, Dan Brother Band and Boom Kat

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ring in the New Year with live music, food and a champagne toast. Cost: $60

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 23

Cure for Cabin Fever

NEWBURGH

1 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The museum will offer a series of talks over the holiday break on capturing the past, receiving the French, the Huddy-Asgill affair, Martha Washington and William Howell. Also WED 27 to SAT 30.

FIRST DAY HIKES

MON 1

Little Stony Point

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

MON 1

Stony Kill Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 79 Farmstead Lane

stonykill.org

MON 1

Walkway Over the Hudson

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. | 61 Parker Ave.

walkway.org

CIVIC

WED 27

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov