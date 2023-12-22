Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY

THURS 28
Library Ideas
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Drop in and share your ideas and feedback about library programs and events. 

SAT 30
Silent Book Club
BEACON
4 p.m. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance
1 Arquilla Drive | 845-831-4540
beaconvac.org
Bring something to read and share space with other people who are reading. 

MON 1
11th Annual Polar Plunge
PEEKSKILL
Noon. Riverfront Green
thisismefoundation.com
Online registration required by SAT 30 to participate. All donations benefit the This is Me Scholarship Fund.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23
Play Sets: Michael Heizer
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore; in this session, Dia educators will focus on a work by Heizer, “Negative Megalith.” Free

WED 27
Beavers
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
This 1998 short documentary shot in Ontario and Alberta, Canada, will be followed by an interactive presentation by the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Cost: $10 ($5 children)

THURS 28
Winter Break Camp
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Children ages 5 to 11 can enjoy the animals, hikes and nature crafts. Also FRI 29. Cost: $55 

SAT 30
Play Sets: Blinky Palermo
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Palermo’s work. Free

MUSIC 

FRI 29
Adam Ezra Group
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The band — with Ezra, Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass) — will be joined by Sirsy. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
Adam Ezra Group, Dec. 29

SAT 30
The Big Takeover
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie and her seven-piece band will perform music rooted in Jamaican pop. Cost: $25 ($30 door) 

SAT 30
Zohar & Adam
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Cabo brothers, a post-jazz duo, will be joined by Ben Mizrach.

SUN 31
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Celebrate the new year with the Queen tribute band and opening act Steve Leonard. Cost: $37 to $89

SUN 31
Chris O’Leary Band, Dan Brother Band and Boom Kat
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ring in the New Year with live music, food and a champagne toast. Cost: $60 

TALKS & TOURS 

SAT 23
Cure for Cabin Fever
NEWBURGH
1 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The museum will offer a series of talks over the holiday break on capturing the past, receiving the French, the Huddy-Asgill affair, Martha Washington and William Howell. Also WED 27 to SAT 30. 

FIRST DAY HIKES 

MON 1
Little Stony Point
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint

MON 1
Stony Kill Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 79 Farmstead Lane
stonykill.org 

MON 1
Walkway Over the Hudson
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. | 61 Parker Ave.
walkway.org 

CIVIC

WED 27
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

