Free equestrian lessons begin in January

The Topfield Equestrian Center in Philipstown is using a $30,000 federal grant to provide 100 veterans with free lessons in caring for and handling horses.

The Grounding Resilience in Training program consists of weekly lessons for one month and covers skills ranging from grooming and leading horses on ropes and crossties to horse behavior and safety.

New sessions begin the first Friday of each month at 6 p.m. The program, which starts in January, includes transportation to and from Topfield. See bit.ly/topfield-vet-program or call 845-265-3409.