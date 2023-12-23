Deadline for students is Jan. 4

For the 10th year, the Beacon Sloop Club and Southern Dutchess Coalition is sponsoring its MLK Day student essay contest, with a Jan. 4 deadline.

Students in grades 1 to 12 are invited to write about King’s quote: “Only love can overcome hatred, bitterness, and fear. I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

The essay should reflect what was happening in the U.S. that might have inspired King to say this. Explain what you feel he meant and what it might mean to you. How do you feel this may affect your own life as well?

Every participant will receive a certificate at the MLK Celebration on Jan. 15, and six winners will receive a $50 award provided by Rhinebeck Bank.

All essays should be mailed or delivered to Beacon City School District Office, 10 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508, Attn: Victoria Jackson, by Jan. 4. The student’s first and last name, grade, teacher’s name and school should be written on top of the first page. (If you are not a Beacon public school student, include contact information.) Papers should be typed but may be hand-printed by the youngest contestants.

Call Matt Bowen at 845-522-0780 with questions.