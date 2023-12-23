Peter J. Vetoulis, a resident of Nelsonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at Adira @ Riverside in Yonkers. He was 74 years old.

He was born on December 22, 1949 in the Bronx to the late Nicholas and Chryssoula Baltajis Vetoulis. Peter graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx and went on to Lehman College, Manhattan Community College and Empire State College. In 1974, at St. Brendan’s Church in the Bronx, he married Barbara Ann Crowley.

He was a telephone technician for IBEW Local #3 for over 30 years. A proud U.S. Marine Corp veteran, Peter attended New York Law School while raising his family in Nelsonville and worked in private practice since being admitted to the New York Bar in 1991. He loved the New York Yankees and was a dedicated coach for the Philipstown Little League for many years. He was a hard worker with a great sense of humor who loved Halloween.

Peter was pre-deceased by his brother, Michael Nicholas, and is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Barbara, loving children, Michael Vetoulis, Christopher and his wife Abby Vetoulis, and William Vetoulis, as well as cherished grandchildren Lauren Katherine, Lukas Michael, Ava James and Levi Nicholas.

He is also survived by his sisters, Sevastoula Kasparian of Flushing, New York, and Mary Sole of Whitestone, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, from 1 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring. The Devine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Saint Basil’s Church, Garrison, New York. Interment will follow with military honors in Cold Spring Cemetery.