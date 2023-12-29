SCOUTS VISIT TOWN BOARD — Boy Scouts from Pack 137 visited the Philipstown Town Board, where they learned about local government. The Scouts opened the meeting by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. (Photo provided)

GROCERY EXPANDS — Foodtown in Cold Spring took over the former Soho Salon space this month, giving Raymond Chen more space for his fish and sushi counter. It was the second expansion for the grocery, which in 2014 took over the former post office. (Photos by Michael Turton)

GARDEN CLUB PROJECT — Members of the Photography Committee of the Philipstown Garden Club recently created a patchwork display of photos of botanical materials found in their yards or local woods. It is on display at the Cold Spring Coffeehouse, 92 Main St. (Photo provided)

NEW BRIDGE — A 65-foot bridge on the Hubbard Perkins Loop Trail in Fahnestock State Park is nearing completion, part of the last phase of a restoration project funded by the state, the Open Space Institute and private donors. It replaced two iron beams that were often underwater after storms. (Photo by Paula Andros)