ELKS GIFT —Cathy and Patty Lamoree of the Beacon Elks recently presented the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, which serves the Hudson Valley, with $4,025 in proceeds from a fundraiser. They are shown with Pari Forood (right), the organization’s executive director. (Photo provided)

PANTRY HELPERS — Volunteers who gather every Friday at the St. Andrew & St. Luke’s Church food pantry in Beacon this month prepared holiday food packages and goodies for distribution. Toys were donated by the AF Foundation and SNK Petroleum Wholesales in Hopewell Junction. (Photo provided)