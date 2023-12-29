STUDENTS HONORED — The Beacon Elks honored three Haldane middle school students on Dec. 21 for their academic work in November. From left are eighth-grader Max Kupper, seventh-grader Everett MacIntyre and sixth-grader Eleanor Pearson. In the back row, from left, are Jeanine McAuley, Cathy Oken and Michael Zanzarella of the Elks. Students are nominated by their teachers for the award. (Photo provided)

NEW DEPUTIES — Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville (left) this month welcomed deputies Brianna Coyle and Brian O’Connor to the ranks. The officers graduated from the Westchester County Police Academy on Dec. 8 and were assigned to the patrol division for 10 weeks of field training. (Photo provided)