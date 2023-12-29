While vintage vehicles tend to be “a guy thing,” Ed Preusser’s 1968 Porsche 912 coupe is a family affair.

Preusser’s father, Edward, bought the Porsche in 1976 for $3,000 (about $17,000 today) after seeing a classified ad in The New York Times.

When his father died in 2021, the Porsche became a prized possession for Ed, his younger brother, John, and his mother, Nora. “I like that our father bought it so long ago, and we kept it,” Preusser says. “It reminds me of him. We did most of the work on it, father-and-son stuff.”

Ed Preusser enjoys driving the Porsche to a sports car mecca that was one of his dad’s favorite haunts: Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, which opened in 1957. “My father went to Lime Rock a lot when it started,” he says. “He was just a teenager and it was there he got the sportscar racing bug.”

The elder Preusser owned a Porsche 356 and an Austin Healey 100 but put sports cars aside after he married and had children. But in 1976 the bug returned and he bought the Porsche 912 with 63,195 miles (it now has 85,572).

Preusser said the Porsche was in fair condition, although the engine was worn out and a previous owner had painted over the original white. “Chocolate brown was a big color in the late ’60s and early ’70s,” he notes.

The Specs Model: 2-door coupe

Assembly: Stuttgart, Germany

Production years: 1965-69

Total production: 32,000

Engine (rebuilt): air cooled, 4-cylinder, dual carburetor, 1720cc/105 cubic inch

Horsepower: 120

Transmission: 4-speed floor manual

Top speed: 130 mph

Fuel economy: 27.6 mpg

1968 price: $4,700 ($42,470 today)

Other than silver paint and two engine rebuilds (which gave the car a bit more power), the Porsche is original, including the interior. Preusser has taken care of routine maintenance such as on the brakes, clutch and gearbox. Parts were difficult to find in the ’80s but that changed when the 912 became a collectible.

Preusser takes exception to what he says is a misperception that the Porsche 356 and 912 are “glorified Volkswagens.” He says virtually no parts are interchangeable between the brands. The notion may have come about because Ferdinand Porsche also designed the Beetle.

Preusser said the 912 is not particularly fast, but he’s reached 125 mph at Lime Rock. “It’s an all-around easy car to drive, handles really good, stops really good and is a fun around-town car.”

Special versions of the Porsche 912 were built for the German autobahn police and the Dutch police. The 100,000th Porsche, built in 1967, was a 912 Targa delivered to the police in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

After production of more than 30,000 Porsche 912s, the model gave way to the six-cylinder 914 in 1970. The 911 was reintroduced to the North American market as the 912E for the 1976 model year, with just over 2,000 produced.

Preusser is clear about any debate over the pronunciation of Porsche. “It’s Por-sha, not Porsh,” he says.