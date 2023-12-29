Will increase by 80 cents on Jan. 1

The minimum wage in upstate New York will increase by 80 cents on Jan. 1, to $15 per hour.

In New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island it will increase by $1, to $16.

The minimum wage is scheduled to rise 50 cents in 2025 and again in 2026, to reach $16 in upstate New York and $17 in New York City, Westchester and on Long Island.

The minimum wage for home-care aides will rise by $1.35 an hour on Jan. 1 to $17.55 upstate and $1.55 per hour to $18.55 elsewhere, with further increases in 2025 and 2026.

In addition, the salary threshold for “exempt” employees will increase on Jan. 1 to $58,500 in upstate New York and $62,400 in New York City, Westchester and on Long Island. Although there are exceptions, employees who earn less than that amount annually are generally entitled to overtime pay.