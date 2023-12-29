Current assistant was opponent in race

The newly elected county district attorney, Anthony Parisi, announced on Dec. 21 that his chief assistant will be Michael Brady, a former senior assistant D.A.

Parisi, who will take office Jan. 1, said in a news release that the current chief assistant, Matthew Weishaupt — his opponent in the race to succeed William Grady, who held the job for 40 years — planned to retire at year’s end.

Brady has been the principal law clerk for state judge Jessica Segal since June 2021 and was a senior assistant district attorney for eight years.

Meanwhile, William X. O’Neil, the acting Dutchess County executive, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to remain as an adviser to newly elected County Executive Sue Serino until his retirement takes effect at the end of March.

