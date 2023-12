January book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 4, 7 P.M.

The Killer Angels, by Michael Shaara

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Mystery Book Club

WED 10, 7 P.M.

Blaze Me a Sun, by Christoffer Carlsson

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

WED 17, 3:15 P.M.

Zara’s Rules for Record-Breaking, by Hena Khan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Page-to Screen Book Club

THURS 18, 3 P.M.

Wonder Struck, by Brian Selznick

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 22, 7 P.M.

Yellowface, by R.F. Kuang

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Librarian’s Choice Book Club

WED 24, 3 P.M.

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library, by Michiko Aoyama

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 25, 7:15 P.M.

The Hidden Place, by Helene Wecker

Oda Restaurant, Fishkill

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.