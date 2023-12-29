Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

FIRST DAY HIKES

MON 1

Little Stony Point

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

MON 1

Stony Kill Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 79 Farmstead Lane

stonykill.org

MON 1

Walkway Over the Hudson

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. | 61 Parker Ave.

walkway.org

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Silent Book Club

BEACON

4 p.m. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance

1 Arquilla Drive | 845-831-4540

beaconvac.org

Bring something to read and share space with other people who are reading.

MON 1

11th Annual Polar Plunge

PEEKSKILL

Noon. Riverfront Green

thisismefoundation.com

Registration required by SAT 30 to participate. All donations benefit the This is Me Scholarship Fund.



TUES 2

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

Various locations

Email [email protected] to participate in this annual survey of species.

FRI 5

Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions

BEACON

5 p.m. St. Rocco’s Society

26 S Chestnut St.

Beacon High School will induct three members of the Class of 1973 (Dave Eraca, Rodney Paulin and Joe Simmons); two members of the Class of 2018 (Jummie Akinwunmi and Lenny Torres Jr.l); the 2012 softball team; and basketball coach Randy Casale.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Binky Palermo’s work. On SAT 6, the focus will be on Dan Flavin. Free





MUSIC

SAT 30

The Big Takeover

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie and her seven-piece band will perform music rooted in Jamaican pop. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 30

Zohar & Adam

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Cabo brothers, a post-jazz duo, will be joined by Ben Mizrach.

SUN 31

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Celebrate the new year with the Queen tribute band and opening act Steve Leonard. Cost: $37 to $89

SUN 31

Chris O’Leary Band, Dan Brother Band and Boom Kat

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ring in the New Year with live music, food and a champagne toast. Cost: $60

FRI 5

Buffalo Stack

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Stack leads the band. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 6

David Fung

NEWBURGH

5 p.m. Calvary Presbyterian Church

120 South St. | thornwillowinstitute.org

The pianist’s program will include compositions by Beethoven, Dett and Schubert. Free

SAT 6

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen will play covers and originals with his son, Ben, and their band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 30

The Highlands Adventures of William Howell

NEWBURGH

1 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

This lecture about the amateur photojournalist and pathfinder will be presented as part of the Cure for Cabin Fever series. Free

THURS 4

Growing Small Fruit

Via Zoom

Noon. Cornell Cooperative Extension

cceputnamcounty.org

Learn how to grow blueberries, blackberries and raspberries in this course for home growers and small farmers. Free

SAT 6

New Year’s Intentional Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing |

845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Create a visual map to set a path for yourself in the New Year. Cost: $40

SAT 6

Kakizome

POUGHKEEPSIE

1:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Learn and practice the art of ritualized Japanese calligraphy to draft inspirations and wishes for the New Year. Free





STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 5

After the Bite

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This 2023 film, screened as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series, examines the ripple effects on a Cape Cod community following a fatal shark attack in 2018. Director Ivy Meeropol, who lives in Philipstown, will answer questions. Cost: $25





CIVIC

TUES 2

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 2

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 3

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

THURS 4

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com