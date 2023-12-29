Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
FIRST DAY HIKES
MON 1
Little Stony Point
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
MON 1
Stony Kill Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 79 Farmstead Lane
stonykill.org
MON 1
Walkway Over the Hudson
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. | 61 Parker Ave.
walkway.org
COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Silent Book Club
BEACON
4 p.m. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance
1 Arquilla Drive | 845-831-4540
beaconvac.org
Bring something to read and share space with other people who are reading.
MON 1
11th Annual Polar Plunge
PEEKSKILL
Noon. Riverfront Green
thisismefoundation.com
Registration required by SAT 30 to participate. All donations benefit the This is Me Scholarship Fund.
TUES 2
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
Various locations
Email [email protected] to participate in this annual survey of species.
FRI 5
Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions
BEACON
5 p.m. St. Rocco’s Society
26 S Chestnut St.
Beacon High School will induct three members of the Class of 1973 (Dave Eraca, Rodney Paulin and Joe Simmons); two members of the Class of 2018 (Jummie Akinwunmi and Lenny Torres Jr.l); the 2012 softball team; and basketball coach Randy Casale.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Binky Palermo’s work. On SAT 6, the focus will be on Dan Flavin. Free
MUSIC
SAT 30
The Big Takeover
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie and her seven-piece band will perform music rooted in Jamaican pop. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 30
Zohar & Adam
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Cabo brothers, a post-jazz duo, will be joined by Ben Mizrach.
SUN 31
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Celebrate the new year with the Queen tribute band and opening act Steve Leonard. Cost: $37 to $89
SUN 31
Chris O’Leary Band, Dan Brother Band and Boom Kat
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ring in the New Year with live music, food and a champagne toast. Cost: $60
FRI 5
Buffalo Stack
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Stack leads the band. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 6
David Fung
NEWBURGH
5 p.m. Calvary Presbyterian Church
120 South St. | thornwillowinstitute.org
The pianist’s program will include compositions by Beethoven, Dett and Schubert. Free
SAT 6
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen will play covers and originals with his son, Ben, and their band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 30
The Highlands Adventures of William Howell
NEWBURGH
1 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
This lecture about the amateur photojournalist and pathfinder will be presented as part of the Cure for Cabin Fever series. Free
THURS 4
Growing Small Fruit
Via Zoom
Noon. Cornell Cooperative Extension
cceputnamcounty.org
Learn how to grow blueberries, blackberries and raspberries in this course for home growers and small farmers. Free
SAT 6
New Year’s Intentional Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing |
845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Create a visual map to set a path for yourself in the New Year. Cost: $40
SAT 6
Kakizome
POUGHKEEPSIE
1:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Learn and practice the art of ritualized Japanese calligraphy to draft inspirations and wishes for the New Year. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 5
After the Bite
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This 2023 film, screened as part of the ongoing Depot Docs series, examines the ripple effects on a Cape Cod community following a fatal shark attack in 2018. Director Ivy Meeropol, who lives in Philipstown, will answer questions. Cost: $25
CIVIC
TUES 2
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 2
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 3
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
THURS 4
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com
