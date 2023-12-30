Russell Wayne Mahood, 79, a 10-year resident of Cold Spring and formerly of Newton, New Jersey, died Dec. 26 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

Born in Yonkers on April 20, 1944, he was the son of Joseph and Alice (Stewart) Mahood. After graduating from Saunders High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until being honorably discharged in 1968. On April 7, 1984, he married Carol Christiansen in Staten Island.

For more than 50 years, until his retirement in 2000, Russell was a member of Steamfitters Local 638 in New York City. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved passing his knowledge on to his sons and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Joseph Mahood (Jennifer Gill) of Briarcliff Manor and Wayne Mahood (Kristen) of Ossining; his grandchildren, Tyler, Benjamin, Edward, Max and Aislyn Mahood; his siblings, Sandra Avallone (Paul) and James Mahood (Lorraine), a fellow retired steamfitter; and his niece, Alice Jordan Pike. His former wife, Lisa McTighe, and his sister, Martha, died before him.

A funeral service was held Dec. 30 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association (lung.org).