Allegedly disabled victim with anesthesia

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday (Jan. 3) that its deputies had arrested a Southeast doctor on charges of sexual assault.

The sheriff said a woman told investigators on Dec. 29 that she had been given anesthesia by an acquaintance without her knowledge and sexually assaulted.

The next day, investigators arrested Dr. Paul M. Giacopelli, 59, an anesthesiologist with Northwell Health and privileges at Putnam Hospital Center. He was arraigned on four counts of felony sexual abuse and one count of felony assault and remanded to the Putnam County jail. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-808-4377.