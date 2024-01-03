Allegedly disabled victim with anesthesia

Dr. Paul Giacopel
Giacopelli

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday (Jan. 3) that its deputies had arrested a Southeast doctor on charges of sexual assault.

The sheriff said a woman told investigators on Dec. 29 that she had been given anesthesia by an acquaintance without her knowledge and sexually assaulted.

The next day, investigators arrested Dr. Paul M. Giacopelli, 59, an anesthesiologist with Northwell Health and privileges at Putnam Hospital Center. He was arraigned on four counts of felony sexual abuse and one count of felony assault and remanded to the Putnam County jail. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-808-4377.

Behind The Story

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.