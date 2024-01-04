Francis “Terry” Lahey passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 2, 2024, surrounded by his family, at the age of 94.

He was born in Cold Spring, NY on Nov. 19, 1929, to Grace Schatzle Lahey and Joseph N. Lahey. He grew up in Cold Spring and attended Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School and Haldane High School with his six brothers and sisters.

Terry received an engineering degree from Westchester Community College and served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class in the Engineering Combat Unit during the Korean War.

He married Joan Mary Matthews on April 9, 1951, and they raised nine children together in the Village of Cold Spring. Terry worked for over 32 years for the NYS Facilities Development Corporation as a construction engineer.

Terry loved his community of Cold Spring and was very active in community service. He was a member of the Cold Spring Fire Department for over 60 years. He served on the Cold Spring Village Board 1963-1972, Philipstown Recreation Commission 1975-1978, Philipstown Town Board 1978-1988, and Philipstown Town Supervisor January 1988 through December 1989.

He was proud of his service to his country and was a member of the James Harvey Hustis VFW Post 2362. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church.

Terry was predeceased by his parents and his six siblings; his beloved wife, Joan; his son, Francis Patrick Lahey; two infant children; his grandson, Patrick Terrence Lahey; and his infant great-granddaughter Gracie Naeder.

He is survived by eight children: Terrence Lahey (Connie), Kevin Lahey (Amy), Kathleen Percacciolo (Joseph), Bridget Immorlica (Joseph), Joseph Lahey, Eileen Lahey Dahlia, Joanne Percacciolo (Anthony), Matthew Lahey (Melissa), and his daughter-in-law Bonnie Lahey (Patrick). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring. Interment with military honors will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Terry’s memory to James Harvey Hustis VFW Post 2362, 10 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org).