Nonprofits benefit from funding

New York State announced Dec. 28 that it planned to award $46 million in grants to help low- and moderate-income families make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, replace manufactured homes and provide down-payment assistance for first-time buyers.

Nonprofits in the Mid-Hudson region will receive $3.125 million. The disbursements include $600,000 to Hudson River Housing for tenant rental assistance, $100,000 to Putnam County Housing Corp. for emergency repairs for elderly homeowners and $75,000 to Rebuilding Together Dutchess County for accessibility modifications.

On Dec. 27, Dutchess County said it planned to distribute nearly $2 million to 32 nonprofits, including $53,300 to Land to Learn for SproutEd, its nutrition assistance program for elementary students in Beacon.

Other recipients include Cornell Cooperative Extension, which is to receive $284,000 to support its Beacon-based Green Teen program, as well as its 4-H, No Child Left Inside, Parenting and Support Education, and Relatives as Parents initiatives.