Matthew Rodzevik, 32, of Boynton Beach, Florida, and formerly of Garrison, died Dec. 31 at the Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, after a four-month battle with leukemia.

He was born on July 31, 1991, in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Paul and Janet Rodzevik. Matthew was a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his sister, Sarah Rodzevik Foley (Jack), and his niece, Lyla.

Friends may call on Saturday (Jan. 13) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St. in Cold Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).

