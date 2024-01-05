Current assistant was opponent in race

The newly elected county district attorney, Anthony Parisi, who took office Jan. 1, announced that his chief assistant will be Michael Brady, a former senior assistant DA.

The former chief assistant, Matthew Weishaupt, who retired, was Parisi’s opponent in the race to succeed William Grady, who held the DA job for 40 years.

Brady has been the principal law clerk for state Judge Jessica Segal since June 2021 and is a former senior assistant district attorney for the county.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), new County Executive Sue Serino recommended that the Legislature appoint Margaret Walker as public defender to succeed Thomas Angell, who retired Dec. 31. Walker, a native of Wappingers Falls, is the bureau chief and director of training for the Public Defender’s Office.

The first woman to serve as the county’s public defender, Walker will oversee 35 lawyers, social workers, investigators and others who provide representation to indigent clients in criminal and family courts.

Meanwhile, William F.X. O’Neil, the former county executive, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to stay on as an adviser to Serino until his retirement takes effect at the end of March.