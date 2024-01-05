Early voting, insurance coverage among changes

With the new year comes a spate of laws that take effect in January. They cover everything from rent subsidies for children in foster care to mail-in ballots during early voting to workplace-violence programs in schools and safety whistles for boats and kayaks.

In cases where the laws were introduced as stand-alone legislation, the votes by our three local representatives in Albany — state Sen. Rob Rolison, a Republican whose district includes the Highlands, and Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (Beacon) and Dana Levenberg (Philipstown), both Democrats — are provided. Otherwise, the laws were passed as part of the budget enacted in May 2023.

Jan. 1

Digital assets

Public officials who must file financial disclosure forms are required to list digital assets such as bitcoin and non-fungible tokens valued at more than $1,000 and held by themselves or partners and spouses.

Passed Senate, 55-6

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 147-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Electronic cigarettes

This law bans contracts or agreements that prohibit or suppress research into electronic cigarette use. Manufacturers, distributors and retailers also are banned from offering gifts with the purchase of e-cigarettes or marketing them on other products by using their logos or brand names. In addition, the law bans e-cigarette brands from sponsoring arts, social or sports events.

Passed Senate, 59-3

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 149-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Jobs for disabled residents

This law allows 1,200 civil-service positions set aside for people with intellectual or physical disabilities to be filled by part-time, as well as full-time, employees. The bill’s sponsors say the change will create more opportunities for veterans and non-veterans with disabilities to hold jobs with the state.

Passed Senate, 58-0

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 146-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Deceased veterans

Counties and New York City must contact veterans organizations to arrange for the funeral and burial of the unclaimed remains of deceased veterans. The law also requires that the state Department of Veterans Services create an application process for organizations to request reimbursement for expenses.

Passed Senate, 61-0

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 145-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Early mail-in voting

The New York Early Mail Voter Act establishes early voting by mail, in addition to in person. The law is being challenged in court by Republican officials, the Conservative Party of New York State, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican National Committee, which argue that the law conflicts with language in the state constitution specifying that voters must cast ballots in person unless they are absent from their county of residence or have an illness or physical disability. Opponents also highlighted voters’ rejection in 2021 of a constitutional amendment to create “no-excuse” absentee voting. In December, a state judge in Albany denied their request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the law from taking effect.

Passed Senate, 41-21

Rolison No

Passed Assembly, 94-51

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Nuisance deer

Under a pilot program, the Department of Environmental Conservation will issue “cull permits” to certified nuisance wildlife specialists who determine that deer “have become a nuisance, destructive to public or private property or a threat to public health or welfare.”

Passed Senate, 59-2

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 145-2

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Mental health coverage

Health-insurance policies covering inpatient stays are now required to include benefits for subacute care in residential programs licensed or operated by the state Department of Mental Hygiene. Insurers also have to provide coverage for outpatient services provided by mobile crisis intervention programs and stabilization centers, such as the one in Poughkeepsie, and to cover follow-up mental-health services no later than 30 days after someone is released from a hospital or emergency department.

• Passed as part of state budget

Rental assistance

Under this legislation, the monthly rent subsidy for foster children living independently increases from $300 to $725. The subsidy is available for up to three years for children if a caseworker determines “a lack of adequate housing is the primary factor” preventing their discharge from foster care.

• Passed as part of state budget

Safe boating

All motorboat operators are now required to take safety classes under the final phase of Brianna’s Law, which passed in 2019. Named for Brianna Lieneck, who was 11 when she died in 2005 in a boating accident on Long Island, the law eliminated a requirement that only people born after May 1, 1996, needed safety courses. The age limit increased in increments each year after passage and now covers all boaters, regardless of age. The Legislature passed the bill when Sue Serino, a Republican who is now the Dutchess County executive, held Rolison’s Senate seat and Sandy Galef, a Democrat, held the Assembly seat now represented by Levenberg.

Passed Senate, 45-18

Serino No

Passed Assembly, 145-2

Jacobson Yes Galef Yes

Under a separate law, every vessel, including canoes, kayaks and rowboats, must have a whistle on board and motorboats must have fire extinguishers that are no more than 12 years old. The law also mandates that vessels less than 26 feet long with engine cutoff switches use the switch when the boat is planing or operating above displacement speed, unless the operator is in an enclosed cabin. The bill’s sponsors said it aligns New York with updated U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

Passed Senate, 56-2

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 103-45

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Jan. 4

Workplace violence

As of Thursday, school districts are required to develop programs to prevent workplace violence, including a system for documenting incidents and procedures for responding to them. Schools were previously exempted.

Passed Senate, 56-6

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 145-4

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Jan. 11

Wine and spirits sales

Starting next week, alcohol and wine stores can sell gifts or promotional items associated with their products as long as they are valued at $15 or less. State law currently prohibits the sale of complimentary items “such as specialty anniversary marking pens, salsa bowls, branded glassware, insulated cups or mugs, recipe books and other items.”

Passed Senate, 61-0

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 140-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Jan. 12

Food assistance

Also starting next week, people who file for unemployment will be given information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (food stamps) and Women, Infants and Children programs run by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and the Department of Health.

Passed Senate, 58-0

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 142-0

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Jan. 21

Laboratory technicians

Laboratory technicians will be able to use their national license or certification to satisfy New York State’s education requirements. In addition, the state will create a histological technologist job title. Without the change, someone qualified as a technologist could only practice as a histological technician, a lower-grade position that did not allow for supervisory duties.

The sponsors of the legislation say those and other provisions will help fill a shortage of lab techs that grew during the pandemic. It was passed in 2022, when Serino and Galef represented the Highlands.

Passed Senate, 63-0

Serino Yes

Passed Assembly 149-0

Jacobson Yes Galef Yes

Economic abuse

The state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence will create and distribute information on “economic abuse,” in which victims have their finances controlled by partners, are prevented from working, or are forced or coerced into incurring debts. The information, which will include programs available to victims, will be distributed at shelters, social services offices, police departments and child care facilities.

Passed Senate, 59-0

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 145-2

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Sodium nitrate

Companies will be banned from selling sodium nitrate or sodium nitrite, which are used to cure meats but also for suicide, to buyers under 21 years old. The law requires that sellers check the IDs of anyone who appears to be 30 years old or younger. Companies that violate the ban could be fined $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Passed Senate, 48-14

Rolison Yes

Passed Assembly, 143-6

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes