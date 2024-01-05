■ Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley opened the Wednesday (Jan. 3) meeting of the Village Board with a tribute and moment of silence for Francis “Terry” Lahey, who died Tuesday (Jan. 2) at age 90. She remembered him as one of the village’s “finest, most honorable and most beloved residents” and highlighted his extensive community involvement, which included serving as a trustee and as a Philipstown town board member and supervisor.

■ Trustee Eliza Starbuck reported that letters with information about how to apply for residential parking permits will be sent in the next week or two to residents who qualify for the program.

■ Jesse St. Charles was appointed to a five-year term on the Planning Board and to a one-year term as its chair. Foley said St. Charles, who had served on the Zoning Board of Appeals, contributed significantly to the update of Chapter 134 of the Village Code, which deals with zoning.

■ With St. Charles and Laura Eldin, the five-member Planning Board has two members, short of a quorum until three new members are appointed. The board had been short one member since its former chair, Jack Goldstein, resigned last year. Acting Chair Yaslin Daniels and member Matt Francisco, both appointed by the previous administration, recently resigned, and Sue Meyers’ term expired. The village is considering candidates to fill the vacancies.

■ Laura Wells Hall was appointed to a five-year term on the Historic District Review Board. Foley noted Wells Hall’s background in historic preservation and her contributions to the board’s recent revision of its design standards.

■ Andres Gil was reappointed as prosecuting attorney for the traffic court, a position that until 2020 was filled by the Putnam County district attorney.

■ Foley said cleanup at Dockside Park continues in the wake of the Dec. 18 storm, with completion dependent upon the ground being solid enough to support heavy equipment.

■ Royal Carting will pick up Christmas trees at curbside on Thursday (Jan. 11). All decorations must be removed.