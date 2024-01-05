Q: I’m new to the area, and I wonder if you know where I could find one piece of info. How do the Village of Cold Spring, Village of Nelsonville and Town of Philipstown relate to each other from a governmental perspective? Are both villages in Philipstown, or are all three separate? We live in North Highlands but our mailing address is in Cold Spring. I think we’re in Philipstown because we’re for sure not in the village. I assume I’m not the only one confused. ~ Julie Sissman

A: Far from it. New York has at least three layers of local government, starting with county, town and village; the only states with more layers are Illinois and Indiana. Here is an explanation, using the latest edition of the state’s Local Government Handbook.

County

New York has 62 counties, including Dutchess (home to Beacon) and Putnam (home to Philipstown). Twenty-three counties, including Dutchess (1967) and Putnam (1977), have charters, which allow an administrator (in this case, an elected county executive) who operates independently of the Legislature.

City

In New York, you live in a city, a town or on a reservation. A city has a charter and usually a mayor. New York has 62 cities; Beacon (pop. 15,541) and Poughkeepsie (pop. 32,736) are the only two in Dutchess. Putnam and 20 other counties do not have cities.

Town

A town has a supervisor who presides over a board. The state has 933 towns, including Philipstown (pop. 9,731). To confuse things, a city and town can share a name. For instance, there’s the City of Newburgh and the Town of Newburgh.

Village

A village is part of a town and has a mayor or manager. The state has 535 villages, including Cold Spring (pop. 1,993, incorporated 1846) and Nelsonville (pop. 630, incorporated 1855). Seventy-two villages are part of two towns, and five are part of three towns.

For drivers, the boundaries of Cold Spring are just past Whitehill Place on northbound Route 9D, just east of Parsonage and Cedar streets on Route 301 and just past Bank Street on southbound 9D. Nelsonville’s southern boundary roughly follows Healy Road to Main Street and takes in some of Fishkill Road. Its northern and eastern boundaries touch the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.

Hamlet

Hamlets are part of towns but unincorporated, meaning they don’t have their own local government. Philipstown’s hamlets include Garrison, North Highlands and Continental Village. Garrison’s borders on Route 9D are at Philipstown Park to the north and just past the entrance to the Philipstown Recreation Center to the south. North Highlands extends north from Route 301 on Route 9 to its intersection with Carol Lane; on Route 9D, it extends north from Cold Spring to near the Breakneck Tunnel. Continental Village is east of Route 9 in southern Philipstown.

Postal service

Your letter address only indicates which post office processes your mail. The Garrison post office serves the 10524 ZIP code (Garrison and Continental Village), while the Cold Spring post office delivers to the rest of Philipstown under 10516.