SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Focus on Photographers

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Works by Sandra Belitza-Vazquez, Jane Soodalter, Pierce Johnston, David Burnett, William Snyder, Tony Cenicola and William Loeb will be on view. At 2:30 p.m. Snyder and Burnett will discuss their work. Through Feb. 25.

SAT 13

Mary McFerran | Olivia Wargo

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

McFerran’s show, Cords and Knots, will be in view in Gallery 1, while Wargo’s drawings and paintings in Spur are planned for the Beacon Room and smaller works by BAU members are in Gallery 2. Through Feb. 4.





SAT 13

Visual Memoirs: Portraits, Self-Portraits and Selfies

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The group show of portraits, self-portraits and selfies was curated by Diana Vidal and Darya Golubina.





STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 12

The Matrix

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For its Bucket List Movie Night series, the library will screen the top 100 movies according to IMDB, beginning with this 1999 sci-fi action film. Registration required.





FRI 12

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to sign up to read up to five minutes of an original piece of writing in any genre. Cost: $3 to $5 donation

SAT 13

Nabucco

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

Watch a live stream of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance starring Liudmyla Monastyrska (soprano), Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano), Seok Jong Baek (tenor) and Dmitry Belosselskiy (bass), set in ancient Babylon. Cost: $30 ($23 ages 12 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Dan Flavin’s work. Free

TUES 9

Stamps & Stencils

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this creator’s workshop, children can make tools to customize and decorate items. Registration required.

FRI 12

Free Throw Contest

GARRISON

6 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

Students ages 9 to 14 are invited to compete in the annual Knights of Columbus contest organized by Loretto Council No. 536. Winners will advance to the district competition. Bring proof of age. The snow date is FRI 19. Free

SAT 13

Learn Latin

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 4 to 7 can join a language program led by Nina Hackley that will meet twice a month. Registration required.

SAT 13

SEL Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to participate in the new social and emotional learning series. This session will focus on managing the grumpies. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 6

New Year’s Intentional Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Create a visual map to set a path for yourself in the New Year. Cost: $40

SAT 6

Kakizome

POUGHKEEPSIE

1:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Learn and practice the art of ritualized Japanese calligraphy to draft inspirations and wishes for the New Year. Free

THURS 11

Agroforestry

BREWSTER

Noon. Via Zoom | cceputnamcounty.org

Learn from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County how to integrate forest farming into your landscape and grow food in the woods. Cost: $5 to $15

THURS 11

Music of the Civil War

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Marc Ferris, the author of Star-Spangled Banner: The Unlikely Story of America’s National Anthem, will play historical songs on guitar and piano and discuss their origins. Join in person or watch via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 13

The Gee’s Bend Quilting Tradition

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. First Congregational Church

269 Mill St. | mhahp.vassarspaces.net

Lisa Gail Collins, a professor at Vassar, and Narcita Medina of the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project will talk about the narratives created in quilts from a small Alabama town. Free





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 6

Winter Show

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Works by John Allen, Ada Pilar Cruz, Gretchen Kane, Bill Kooistra, Martee Levi, Pat Hickman, Lucille Tortora, Rick Brazill, Grey Zeien, Grace Kennedy, Tim D’Aquisto, Jenne Currie and Maria Pia Marrella will be on display. Through Feb. 28.



MUSIC

SAT 6

David Fung

NEWBURGH

5 p.m. Calvary Presbyterian Church

120 South St. | thornwillowinstitute.org

The pianist’s program will include compositions by Beethoven, Dett and Schubert. Free

SAT 6

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen will play covers and originals with his son, Ben, and their band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 7

Take Five

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Kenyon College jazz a capella group, with Haldane High School grad Conrad White, will perform. Cost: $10 donation

THURS 11

Here Comes the Sun

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band celebrates the musical complexity of the Beatles. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 12

Magic of Motown

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Fifteen vocalists and a six-piece band will perform the music of Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and others. Cost: $60 to $90

FRI 12

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana and rock band will play music from its new release, Late Night, Laid Back and Live. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 13

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The former singer for the Barnburners will play music from his latest release, The Hard Line. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 13

Westchester Jazz Alliance Quartet

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Charles Krachy (saxophone), Dave Frank (piano), Stan Fortuan (bass) and T-kash Inuoe (drums) will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 14

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play covers and originals. Cost: $15 food/drink purchase

CIVIC

SAT 6

Swearing-In Ceremony

BEACON

3 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

The mayor and other members of the City Council will take their oaths.

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 8

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 10

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 10

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 10

HVSF Public Hearing

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

The Town Board will hear comments on the proposed rezoning of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival property at the former Garrison Golf Club.