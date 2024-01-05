Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Focus on Photographers
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Works by Sandra Belitza-Vazquez, Jane Soodalter, Pierce Johnston, David Burnett, William Snyder, Tony Cenicola and William Loeb will be on view. At 2:30 p.m. Snyder and Burnett will discuss their work. Through Feb. 25.
SAT 13
Mary McFerran | Olivia Wargo
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
McFerran’s show, Cords and Knots, will be in view in Gallery 1, while Wargo’s drawings and paintings in Spur are planned for the Beacon Room and smaller works by BAU members are in Gallery 2. Through Feb. 4.
SAT 13
Visual Memoirs: Portraits, Self-Portraits and Selfies
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The group show of portraits, self-portraits and selfies was curated by Diana Vidal and Darya Golubina.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 12
The Matrix
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For its Bucket List Movie Night series, the library will screen the top 100 movies according to IMDB, beginning with this 1999 sci-fi action film. Registration required.
FRI 12
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to sign up to read up to five minutes of an original piece of writing in any genre. Cost: $3 to $5 donation
SAT 13
Nabucco
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
Watch a live stream of the Metropolitan Opera’s performance starring Liudmyla Monastyrska (soprano), Maria Barakova (mezzo-soprano), Seok Jong Baek (tenor) and Dmitry Belosselskiy (bass), set in ancient Babylon. Cost: $30 ($23 ages 12 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on Dan Flavin’s work. Free
TUES 9
Stamps & Stencils
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this creator’s workshop, children can make tools to customize and decorate items. Registration required.
FRI 12
Free Throw Contest
GARRISON
6 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
Students ages 9 to 14 are invited to compete in the annual Knights of Columbus contest organized by Loretto Council No. 536. Winners will advance to the district competition. Bring proof of age. The snow date is FRI 19. Free
SAT 13
Learn Latin
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 4 to 7 can join a language program led by Nina Hackley that will meet twice a month. Registration required.
SAT 13
SEL Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to participate in the new social and emotional learning series. This session will focus on managing the grumpies. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 6
New Year’s Intentional Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Create a visual map to set a path for yourself in the New Year. Cost: $40
SAT 6
Kakizome
POUGHKEEPSIE
1:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Learn and practice the art of ritualized Japanese calligraphy to draft inspirations and wishes for the New Year. Free
THURS 11
Agroforestry
BREWSTER
Noon. Via Zoom | cceputnamcounty.org
Learn from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County how to integrate forest farming into your landscape and grow food in the woods. Cost: $5 to $15
THURS 11
Music of the Civil War
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Marc Ferris, the author of Star-Spangled Banner: The Unlikely Story of America’s National Anthem, will play historical songs on guitar and piano and discuss their origins. Join in person or watch via Zoom. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 13
The Gee’s Bend Quilting Tradition
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. First Congregational Church
269 Mill St. | mhahp.vassarspaces.net
Lisa Gail Collins, a professor at Vassar, and Narcita Medina of the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project will talk about the narratives created in quilts from a small Alabama town. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 6
Winter Show
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Works by John Allen, Ada Pilar Cruz, Gretchen Kane, Bill Kooistra, Martee Levi, Pat Hickman, Lucille Tortora, Rick Brazill, Grey Zeien, Grace Kennedy, Tim D’Aquisto, Jenne Currie and Maria Pia Marrella will be on display. Through Feb. 28.
MUSIC
SAT 6
David Fung
NEWBURGH
5 p.m. Calvary Presbyterian Church
120 South St. | thornwillowinstitute.org
The pianist’s program will include compositions by Beethoven, Dett and Schubert. Free
SAT 6
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen will play covers and originals with his son, Ben, and their band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 7
Take Five
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Kenyon College jazz a capella group, with Haldane High School grad Conrad White, will perform. Cost: $10 donation
THURS 11
Here Comes the Sun
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band celebrates the musical complexity of the Beatles. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 12
Magic of Motown
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Fifteen vocalists and a six-piece band will perform the music of Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and others. Cost: $60 to $90
FRI 12
The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana and rock band will play music from its new release, Late Night, Laid Back and Live. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 13
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The former singer for the Barnburners will play music from his latest release, The Hard Line. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 13
Westchester Jazz Alliance Quartet
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Charles Krachy (saxophone), Dave Frank (piano), Stan Fortuan (bass) and T-kash Inuoe (drums) will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 14
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play covers and originals. Cost: $15 food/drink purchase
CIVIC
SAT 6
Swearing-In Ceremony
BEACON
3 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
The mayor and other members of the City Council will take their oaths.
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 8
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 10
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 10
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 10
HVSF Public Hearing
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
The Town Board will hear comments on the proposed rezoning of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival property at the former Garrison Golf Club.
