Risk of flooding and high winds

State officials are expecting a storm system with heavy rain and strong winds that will likely cause flooding and power outages throughout the state beginning Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and flood watch for Putnam County until Wednesday (Jan. 10 ) at 6 a.m. and for Dutchess County until Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Forecasts are calling for snow that quickly transitions to 2 to 4 inches of rain that may cause flooding in portions of the Hudson Valley because of the snow received this past weekend. There is also a risk of power outages because of wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

The Village of Cold Spring issued this advisory: Beginning in the late afternoon Tuesday 1/9 and continuing into Wednesday 1/10, we expect heavy rain and significant snow pack melt off from higher elevations. The ground is still saturated from the December storm, so the water has limited pathways. High river levels will increase tide-related flooding along our Hudson shoreline. Please note the measures the Village is taking in advance: ■ Sandbags are being staged at high-risk and strategic public rights of way around the village so they are ready to deploy.

■ Cedar Street will be closed to traffic on Wednesday morning and potentially in the afternoon; Haldane traffic will be re-routed and Cold Spring police will be on standby to assist with traffic control.

■ The Metro-North pedestrian underpass (the tunnel) is likely to be closed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; plan time into your commute to cross over the tracks via the stairs/elevators within station.

■ The Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be relocated to an alternate staging location for the duration of the storm.

■ The Local Emergency Coordination Center will be ready should an alternate communications/dispatch center be needed – this determination will be made by the Philipstown Supervisor in coordination with the county’s Bureau of Emergency Services. Individual property owners need to prepare to manage your own yards and structures: ■ Beginning Tuesday morning, sand bag-making materials will be available to Village of Cold Spring residents at the municipal parking lot on Fair Street, next to Riverview Restaurant.

■ Please network with neighbors to make, transport and place sandbags – village crews cannot intervene on private property.

■ Nelsonville and Philipstown residents can access sandbag supplies at the Recreation Center, 107 Glenclyffe in Garrison (water tower parking lot).