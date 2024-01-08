Select incidents from November

Beacon police officers responded to 731 calls, including 37 auto crashes and 11 domestic disputes.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Corey J. Adams, 34, of Fishkill, was processed on two bench warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance and having an open container of alcohol.

Eric J. Henderson, 47, of Latham, was processed on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Officers were dispatched to Main Street to assist another agency with a medical call.

After a traffic stop on Davis Street, Shawn Bedard, 38, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Sunday, Nov. 5

A caller reported damage to her car as the result of a hit-and-run at Long Dock Park.

Monday, Nov. 6

A caller reported a vehicle/pedestrian accident on Fishkill Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Jonathan N. Amoroso, 50, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container of alcohol.

An Eliza Street caller reported damage to his car as the result of a hit-and-run.

A Verplanck Avenue caller reported damage to their door locks as the result of someone trying to gain entry.

Saturday, Nov. 11

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported damage to his vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to Wolcott Avenue for an abandoned, crashed vehicle. The driver was located and the vehicle was impounded.

A South Avenue caller reported damage to a parked car.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Following a disturbance on North Cedar Street, Anthony Risicato, 62, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Thursday, Nov. 16

A Lafayette Avenue caller requested assistance with a property removal from a residence.

A Main Street caller reported a landlord/tenant dispute.

Friday, Nov. 17

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a suspicious individual who appeared to be illegally hunting.

Saturday, Nov. 18

After a traffic stop on Wolcott Avenue, Angela Tocci, 42, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Sunday, Nov. 19

After a report of an attempted burglary at Tompkins Terrace, Herb L. Owens Jr., 38, of New Windsor, was processed on an arrest warrant from the City of Newburgh.

Monday, Nov. 20

After a welfare check on Main Street, Lauren DeLucia, 34, of Cortland Manor, was processed on a bench warrant from the New York State Police.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

A walk-in complainant reported being harassed by his co-workers.

A caller reported damage to her car as the result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Ernesto R. Solares, 51, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with exposure of a person.

Thursday, Nov. 23

After a disturbance on North Cedar Street, George R. Leo, 32, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

Monday, Nov. 27

A Harbor View Court caller requested assistance with a property removal.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

An Ackerman Street caller reported being harassed by his neighbors.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

A Colonial Road caller reported that someone tried to gain access to her home.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported an individual using his vehicle without permission.

Thursday, Nov. 30

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Sekita Cumberbatch, 38, of Beacon, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.